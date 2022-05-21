Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has been right in the middle of the Paris Saint-Germain star's transfer saga. Now, amid all the turmoil in the closing stages of the season, she has revealed that the offers from her son's current club and suitors Real Madrid are almost identical.

It was earlier believed that PSG are offering astronomical sums in order to convince the striker to sign a contract renewal. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prepared to splash the cash, but Florentino Perez has always been a sensible businessman and he is not expected to pay unreasonable amounts of cash even for Mbappe.

While it was earlier thought that the PSG offer is likely much bigger than that of the Spanish giants, Lamari has confirmed that such is not the case. "The two offers, the one from PSG and the one from Real Madrid, are almost identical," she said, as quoted by Marca.

She then confirmed that there were discussions with Los Blancos over Mbappe's image rights, and that the issue has now been resolved. "At Real Madrid, my son would have control over his image rights," she said.

Read more Why Real Madrid let Haaland slip away

No further discussions between Mbappe's camp and the two clubs will take place. Agreements have been reached and it is now only a matter of making a decision. The 23-year-old now has his future in his hands, and various outlets have reported that he will announce his decision on Sunday. Incidentally, that would be right after PSG plays their final Ligue 1 match against Metz on Saturday.

As it stands, Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire on June 30. Real Madrid had been confident of securing his signature as early as January, but PSG had been working hard to find a way to get him to stay. The season is now almost over, and the saga will surely come to a close very soon.

The excitement at Real Madrid had been building up for many months, but now fans are starting to grow weary of the conflicting reports. Until now, both sides are convinced that the player will choose them, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the next few hours.