There is no doubt that the most mouth-watering tie in the last-16 of this season's UEFA Champions League will be between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. With 50 days to go until they play the first leg on February 15, tensions are already running high and sparks are flying between the two clubs.

One major cause of tension apart from the Champions League face-off is the upcoming winter transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain have so far been unable to tie down Kylian Mbappe to a new contract, and all signs are pointing to the Frenchman finally signing a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

Read more Neymar's injury may keep him sidelined for Real Madrid blockbuster

However, the Champions League draw made the situation more complicated, with Mbappe believed to be reluctant to sign with Los Blancos before facing them in a PSG shirt. His contract expires at the end of the season, and PSG are convinced that the Spanish giants used dirty tactics to make a deal with their forward. However, Mbappe himself had been vocal about his desire to play for Real Madrid for many years.

Whoever wins the clash will have bragging rights, but whoever gets Mbappe will be dealing the other side a big blow as well. Neither team wants to be on the losing end of both situations.

Meanwhile, both clubs are doing very well domestically, with one hand on the La Liga and Ligue 1 trophies respectively. However, they have also had their fair share of setbacks. Real Madrid is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, while PSG is plagued with injuries.

Both clubs will want to do well in the coming month and a half in order to approach the first leg with maximum confidence. Apart from the Mbappe situation, all eyes will also be on former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who may be fit enough to play against the club he represented for 16 years. Ironically, he will likely be doing it beside former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

It's a very bizarre scenario, with the Santiago Bernabeu also potentially welcoming former players like Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria, who both played key roles alongside Ramos in Real Madrid's most recent string of Champions League victories between 2016-2018.