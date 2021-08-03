French forward Karim Benzema is reportedly ready to sign a new contract extension with Real Madrid CF. The Frenchman has just returned to the Spanish capital, after having been stuck in Lyon to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

Benzema represented France in the European Championship earlier this summer, and took a short holiday break after the tournament. He was on his way back to Madrid for pre-season training with Los Blancos when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He has since recovered and has rejoined his teammates at Valdebebas. Football España reports that apart from his work on the pitch, he is also busy working behind the scenes with Real Madrid officials. They are negotiating the terms of a new contract, which is expected to be signed in a matter of days.

The French international has a contract that will expire at the end of the upcoming season. He was reportedly offered a two-year extension, but he turned it down in favour of a one-year deal that keeps him with the club at least until the end of the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old number 9 is reportedly "unconvinced" about his future beyond 2023, and wants to wait until next year to make a decision on a further 12-month extension until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, fellow French striker Kylian Mbappe is still a Real Madrid target. He has not yet agreed to a contract extension with current club Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Madridistas hope that he may make the move this summer.

Benzema and Mbappe teamed up for France at Euro 2020, and the Real Madrid star did not keep it a secret that he was busy trying to convince his compatriot to join him. Unfortunately, PSG is completely unwilling to sell the 22-year-old forward.

Real Madrid does not want to cause friction with PSG, and may be willing to wait until next summer when they can also save a lot of cash by acquiring the player on a free transfer.