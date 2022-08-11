Real Madrid CF could not have had a better start to their 2022/23 season. On Wednesday, Los Blancos won the 2022 UEFA Super Cup after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, Finland to claim the first of six trophies available to them this campaign.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema each scored on either side of the half in the club's 2-0 victory over the German side. The reigning UEFA Champions League winners took to the pitch with the exact same starters that were called up by manager Carlo Ancelotti when they faced Liverpool FC in the UCL final in Paris back in May.

Real Madrid fired a warning to those who are aiming to dethrone them this year with a convincing win over the UEFA Europa League winners. Alaba proved once more that he is a golden acquisition in the new Florentino Perez era by scoring another goal for the club in a crucial match. His first-half strike gave Real Madrid the confidence to stamp their authority for the rest of the game.

In the second half, it was Benzema's goal in the 65th minute that sealed the deal for Real Madrid. Eintracht Frankfurt were suddenly relegated as spectators in the final minutes despite having had the first clear chance early in the match.

Despite Daichi Kamada's best effort to score an early goal for the Bundesliga side, Real Madrid keeper Thibault Courtois was just too good. Picking up where he left off from a stellar performance at the UCL final, the Belgian was in top form once more, maintaining a clean sheet against the Germans.

Madrid's first goal was a team effort, with Benzema's off-target header getting caught by Casemiro and sent into the path of Alaba. The Austrian then calmly sent it into the back of the net in an unchallenged strike.

Then, the highly effective partnership between Benzema and Vinicius Jr. provided the second goal for the club via the Frenchman in the second half. The old lineup sealed the deal before Ancelotti brought in newcomers Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to officially make their debuts for the Spanish Giants with five minutes left in regulation time.