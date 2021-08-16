Long-time Real Madrid target Paul Pogba has reportedly decided to finally make the move next summer. He is entering the final year of his contract with Premier League side Manchester United, and if things go according to plan, he will be able to freely negotiate a move to Spain by January.

Pogba has been linked with the Spanish giants for a number of years, but club president Florentino Perez has been conservative in the market. This has helped the club maintain stable finances throughout the coronavirus pandemic. If they play their cards right, they may even be able to take a page from PSG's book by signing a number of big names for free if they wait until the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was believed to be a fan of Pogba, but even after his departure, the player is still keen on joining the -Spanish giants. He is said to "have made up his mind," and won't be signing an extension with the Red Devils.

Apart from Pogba, French forward Kylian Mbappe is also keen on joining Los Blancos. Likewise, the number 7 has refused a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, and will be available for free next year.

According to Marca, the French international teammates may find themselves wearing the same white shirt next season alongside Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. If both Frenchmen arrive on free transfers, that will leave Real Madrid with enough money to enter a bidding war for the highly-rated Norwegian.

It may be a very eventful summer for Real Madrid next year, which will be a massive change after a quiet transfer window this year. However, the summer isn't over, and many are speculating that the Mbappe deal might still materialise in the next two weeks.

Even though PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that the player is not for sale, the fans are not happy that Mbappe has refused to commit his future with the club. The arrival of Messi may also convince Mbappe to step out of the Argentine's shadow and force his exit from the Ligue 1 club.