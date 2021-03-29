Real Madrid CF players are enjoying a short holiday if they have not been called back by their countries for the international break. Marcelo decided to take advantage of the holiday to take his family to the beach, but is now facing a fine for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Spain is one of the hardest hit countries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As such, they have put in place a number of strict protocols. Travelling between the country's autonomous regions has been strictly prohibited, and Marcelo gave reason to believe that he has been in breach.

The Brazilian defender decided to share a photo of his holiday with his family, and the snap appears to have been taken from a beach in Valencia. The Madrid resident is now under investigation and Marca reports that he will likely be facing a fine from the government of the Community of Valencia

The fine for the travel ban breach is expected to range from 60 to 600 euros. However, the photograph also shows Marcelo and his family members posing outside without their face masks on. That constitutes an additional fine of 100 euros.

The fine may seem small for a footballer who currently plays for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but the breach will not be good for his reputation. This is not the first time that Marcelo has been accused of flouting safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the Christmas holidays, he was also seen celebrating with his family in a Sierra Nevada hotel. At the time, movement around the country was also restricted.

The club has not reacted to the alleged breach, and Marcelo himself has not addressed the issue. Zidane has allowed the players to have some time off and is expecting them to return to training on Monday.

Real Madrid will next face Eibar in La Liga on April 3.