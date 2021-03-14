Cristiano Ronaldo, who was previously firmly believed to be staying firmly with Juventus for the foreseeable future, is now being linked with a possible Real Madrid comeback.

While this news may just be tabloid fodder, that did not stop fans from reacting. Even Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was asked about the rumours in a press conference held on Friday.

Los Blancos have reportedly been in touch with Ronaldo's camp and have offered him a chance to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Multiple Spanish publications such as Football Espana, El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope have been reporting that Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, has been talking to the reigning La Liga champions.

Interestingly, a poll made by Diario AS suggests that not all Madridistas are warming up to the idea. In fact, a whopping 46 percent of survey respondents have stated that they would rather pass up the opportunity to re-sign the Portuguese star.

Among the 80,000 respondents, only 54 percent think that Real Madrid should jump at the opportunity to bring back the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

For his part, Zidane said, "Here he made history, he is magnificent. Now he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they are saying. He is a Juventus player and I have to respect these things."

Ronaldo and Zidane achieved great things together, winning three UEFA Champions League trophies and a La Liga Santander trophy among others.

He moved to Juventus in 2018, with high hopes that he can help the Bianconeri achieve European success. They have since failed to lift the coveted trophy, and speculations over his future at the club started to swirl after Juventus was eliminated by Porto in the last-16 earlier this week.

Ronaldo is still the all-time leading goal scorer for Real Madrid. He netted 450 goals in just 438 appearances. His current contract with Juventus does not expire until 2022, but he will have a lotto prove if he wants an extension. Not only did the fail to win the Champions League so far, they are also set to end a 9-season winning streak in the Serie A.