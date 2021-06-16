While the Spanish National Football Team has entered Euro 2020 without a single Real Madrid player on the roster, France is enjoying the services of Raphael Varane and a returning Karim Benzema. Both players were in action and helped Les Bleus overcome Germany on Tuesday.

French manager Didier Deschamps had concocted a perfect strategy against the Germans, putting Varane in charge of the defensive line that effectively cancelled out the efforts of the German attack. Fellow Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was in control of the German midfield, but even his magical touches did not help his teammates penetrate the French wall.

Varane was the undisputed star of the show, especially after France took the lead with an own goal by Mats Hummels in the 20th minute. The evening's goal came as a result of a brilliant cooperation between Paul Pogba and Lucas Hernandez, who fed Mbappe only to be intercepted by Hummels who sent it into the back of the net.

For the rest of the match, Germany was the more aggressive side but Gnabry, Müller, Havertz, Werner and Kimmich kept crashing into the French back wall. France were happy to go on the counter-attack, finding goals twice more but were denied a 3-0 victory by the offside flag.

Mbappé was fed numerous balls by Pogba and Varane from the back, or by Benzema, Griezmann, and Kanté up front. He found the back of the net and later fed Benzema for another, which were both ruled out and saved Germany their blushes.

Varane, Benzema and Kroos represented well for Los Blancos overall, with Varane the definite standout. Real Madrid target Mbappe also impressed, with Florentino Perez surely becoming more eager than ever to lock him down. However, Paris Saint-Germain is determined to keep him in France, with their immense wealth likely to be used to thwart the Spanish giants.

Back to Euro 2020, France will next Face Hungary while Germany will be facing defending champions Portugal on Saturday, June 19.