There were a lot of emotional scenes during Real Madrid's celebrations after the club won the UEFA Champions League for a record fourteenth time. There was a lot of jubilation all around, but there were tears as well as numerous club legends bid farewell to the club and its fans.

However, the situation was different for Belgium international Eden Hazard, who looked like one of the happiest players in the bunch despite hardly featuring for the club throughout the past three seasons since his arrival in 2019.

Unfortunately for Hazard, he was not able to replicate his stellar performances during his time with Premier League side Chelsea FC. Since joining Real Madrid, he has spent most of his time in the treatment room due to a number of nagging injuries.

He has often been criticised for his hefty salary with nothing to show for it on the pitch. However, he regained the support of Madridistas the world over when he took the microphone from atop the Real Madrid bus as they were parading through the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate their Champions League win over the weekend.

Hazard declared that he is determined to come back strong this season, a statement that led to massive cheers from the crowd an a group hug with his teammates.

He has since rejoined the Belgium squad to prepare for the World Cup, where he once again spoke about his determination to stay healthy for the 2022-23 campaign. "All the conditions are in place for me to play my football. I don't have any more problems with my ankle or anything else," he said.

"Everything is in order. I will have a good physical and mental preparation to be ready for next year. It's up to me to show that I'm not finished, that I still have beautiful things to do," he added, as quoted by Marca.

In the recently concluded season, Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga Santander and the Champions League. Hazard only played a handful of games throughout the year, but his joy at every victory is clearly reflected on his face. At the Stade de France on Saturday, he was one of the first players to rush the field after the final whistle which confirmed the Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Hazard was also front and centre at the awarding ceremony, proudly posing for photos with his winner's medal and the trophy. "I know that if I can get back to my best, I can give them [Real Madrid] everything. All I need is to play, to have minutes which I hope to have next year," he said. "Then we will see the real player again, the real Eden Hazard, I have no doubts about that." Fans are clearly behind the Belgian, with many touched by his loyalty to the badge.