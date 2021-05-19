After nearly six years out of action for the French National Football Team, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been named in the 26-man squad for the European Championship taking place this summer.

Benzema was last called up way back in 2015 despite enjoying a prolific career on the club level with Real Madrid. He has been left out of the squad for an extended period after having been accused of being part of an attempted blackmail case on ex-France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

France manager Didier Deschamps has now decided to include Benzema in the Euro 2020 squad despite the fact that French prosecutors announced earlier this year that the striker will stand trial.

Benzema got his name dragged into the case after he was accused of paying someone to extort money from Valbuena. This was done by threatening the midfielder with a sex tape that would be made public if he refuses to pay. The perpetrator of the blackmail is allegedly a close friend of Benzema. The Real Madrid star has since stated that a police officer got him involved in the situation through dishonest means.

The case is ongoing but Benzema has since missed the Euro 2016 campaign as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup which France won.

Deschamps and Benzema had exchanged unpleasant words in public since, but the manager appears to have had a change of heart. According to the BBC, Deschamps spoke about the situation after naming his squad.

"There were important steps. We saw each other. We discussed at length. I had a long reflection to come to this decision. I won't reveal a word of the discussion, that concerns us. I needed it, he needed it," he said.

The selection will be a big boost for Benzema, who was also just recently voted as the best French player playing abroad by France's National Union of Professional Football Players. He will be joined in the attacking lineup by PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann.

Euro 2020 starts on June 11.