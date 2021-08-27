The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga rages on with just over four days remaining in the summer transfer window. On Thursday, it has been confirmed that Real Madrid CF have submitted a final bid of 170 million euros for the player, leaving the ball now firmly on Paris Saint-Germain's court.

Earlier this week, Los Blancos made an initial offer of 160 million euros, which was swiftly rejected by PSG sporting director Leonardo. He said that the offer was far below their 220 million euro valuation of the player, and even went as far as to say that Real Madrid were being disrespectful in the way that the transfer negotiations are being handled.

Leonardo also pointed out that PSG still had an obligation to pay Mbappe's former club AS Monaco 180m euros as part of the deal they made when they acquired the player in 2017. Now, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put in an offer of 170 million euros plus another 10 million in add-ons in an attempt to satisfy the Ligue 1 outfit.

"Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. #RealMadrid #Mbappé," said Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

"Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience," he added.

Numerous other publications in Spain and in France have confirmed that the offer is legitimate, and what's left now is to wait for news to come out from the Parc des Princes. Leonardo appeared adamant during his press conference on Wednesday that PSG won't budge for less than 220 million euros, but the fact remains that this is a good offer and they may lose the player for free next summer if they don't sanction a deal now.

Leonardo had said that Mbappe gave his word that he won't leave for free, but with his refusal to sign a contract extension, he will essentially be leaving PSG no choice but to sell him in the next five days or lose him for free in just a few months. By January, Real Madrid can seal the deal with the Frenchman for free, allowing them to save millions of euros in the process.

PSG have a big decision to make, and the best part for fans is that they have to make it very soon.