For at least the past year, it has been assumed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will make the move to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. However, recent developments have changed his stance, and his move to the Spanish capital is now less of a guarantee than it was just a few months ago.

When the January transfer window came along, many believed that Mbappe will reach a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. However, PSG were drawn to play against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League, causing the negotiations to stall.

Now, former PSG winger Jerome Rothen claims that he has information that suggests Mbappe is a lot more inclined to stay in Paris. The 23-year-old has so far rejected all of PSG's contract renewal offers, but it was recently reported that they put a new offer on the table that could make the Frenchman the highest paid footballer in the world.

"According to my information, relations have improved between Kylian Mbappe and PSG," Rothen said during his "Rothen on Fire" show. According to Marca, he told RMC radio listeners that "There was a 99 percent chance he would leave as of August. Today, however, things have warmed up so much that we've reached a 65 percent chance."

He also confirmed that the situation is still volatile, and the striker's decision could change at any time. Mbappe himself said as much, when he told the press a few weeks ago that he had not made a decision about his future. His contract with PSG expires on June 30, but until then, he said that he is just focused on winning and playing for his current team.

Indeed, he did just that as he was not shy about celebrating as he scored a 94th minute goal against his potential future employers in the first leg of the Champions League clash between PSG and Real Madrid. His lone goal sealed the first leg victory for the Parisians, and they will have an advantage heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March. 9.

Despite denying that the result will influence his decision, Rothen believes that Mbappe will be more willing to stay in Paris if they eliminate Los Blancos from the Champions League.