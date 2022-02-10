Real Madrid are in danger of losing out on priority target Antonio Rudiger with Chelsea stepping up their efforts to keep the centre-back at Stamford Bridge. The German defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been targeted by the Spanish giants for a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rudiger has been in talks with Chelsea for a number of months, but they have failed to make a breakthrough in terms of reaching an agreement. The Germany international has rejected the Blues' initial offers after it failed to meet his wage demands, which at around £200,000-a-week will make him among the highest earners at the club.

Chelsea are keen to retain him and, according to Goal, the Premier League club have made a fresh offer to Rudiger with the figure said to be much closer to his £200,000-a-week demand. The west London club are said to be confident about reaching an agreement and keeping him out of the clutches of their European rivals.

Real and Paris Saint-Germain have made no secret of their desire to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, and have held talks with his agent with regards to signing a pre-contract agreement. The two clubs are prepared to match his wage demands, while also offering him a hefty signing-on fee.

Chelsea are already in danger of losing Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta when their contracts expire in June, and are keen to avoid losing more members of their back line. The former two have been linked with moves to Catalan giants Barcelona, and the Blues do not want to let Rudiger also move to Spain.

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he views Rudiger as a key member of the squad going forward and has urged the club to tie him down to a new long-term deal. The former Borussia Dortmund coach has reignited Rudiger's career at Stamford Bridge after he was cast aside by former boss Frank Lampard, and is hoping the German repays the faith by staying at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.