Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is on a mission to bring back the "Galacticos" era and this summer could see the club bring in two of the hottest young attacking talents in Europe. While a clash of big talents may prove to be problematic, it has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is Los Blancos' biggest target, has approved the potential arrival of Borussia Dortmund star.

Earlier this week, reports emerged stating that Mbappe has rejected the latest contract renewal proposal from PSG. The Ligue 1 leaders went as far as to ask the Frenchman to name his price, but he has not accepted the deal and appears to be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

It is no secret that Real Madrid ae keen to make the deal happen, and were even willing to splash the cash last year. PSG did not accept any bids for the player last summer, and are still desperately seeking a way to convince him to stay. Mbappe says that his future is not decided, despite previously admitting that his plan is to wear Real Madrid's famous white shirt in the future.

Meanwhile, Haaland has also caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs due to his breakthrough performance last season. He is understood to be keen on playing in La Liga, and Real Madrid are once again front runners to land his signature. However, the potential arrival of Mbappe complicates things.

According to Marca, Mbappe agrees that he and the Norwegian can be compatible on the pitch, and it won't be a problem if they arrive in Spain to share a dressing room this summer. Haaland is a pure number nine, but Mbappe is a versatile forward who can play anywhere up front. This way, it is very plausible to have both players on the pitch at the same time.

However, it is impossible to speak about the Real Madrid attack without talking about current number nine Karim Benzema, who is older but is in the best form of his life. Likewise, winger Vinicius Junior has been a breakthrough talent this season, along with a few moments of brilliance from the likes of Marco Asensio.

Eden Hazard is also still in the roster, along with Luka Jovic among a handful of other fringe players. It will be crowded up front, and it remains to be seen which players will be moved on if both Mbappe and Haaland converge in the Spanish capital.