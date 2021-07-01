Following France's exit from Euro 2020, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe needs to face club authorities to finally make a decision on his future. The Frenchman has long been believed to be a Real Madrid target, but his current club is keen on having him sign an extension to his contract.

Mbappe's Euro 2020 campaign did not go as expected, with the forward failing to shine in the tournament. On the contrary, he was instrumental in the team's exit after failing to score the fifth penalty in the shootout against Switzerland in the round-of-16.

The 22-year-old previously said that he did not want to talk about his future while the tournament was ongoing. But following France's exit, all eyes are on PSG and what they will do next. Mbappe's contract with the French side is due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, and the club is keen on having him commit his future with them with a new long-term deal.

However, it is believed that Mbappe is keen on making a move to join Los Blancos this summer. His current contract situation means that it is now or never for the Frenchman, who may lose out on the opportunity if Real end up signing Erling Haaland instead.

Mbappe does have the option of letting his contract run out until he can leave for free next year, but anything can happen in a year and the spot in the Real Madrid squad may no longer be waiting for him after 12 months.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo have both made it clear that they are not willing to sell the player, and the fact is, not many teams can afford to match what PSG can offer financially. They pair is not open to even listening to offers, but their interest in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane may be a way to open the conversation.

Al-Khelaifi may soften his stance if Mbappe makes it clear that he no longer wants to continue at the Parc des Princes. No one wants to keep a player who does not want to be there, but in that case, Real Madrid must be ready for PSG's valuation of the prized player.

PSG will likely offer Mbappe a wage increase in his contract extension, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will go all in for the player. Following a dismal season with no silverware being added to the trophy room at the Santiago Bernabeu, Perez might just jump on the opportunity to boost the squad's morale with a "Galactico" signing even if it costs an arm and a leg.