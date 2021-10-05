Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence about the transfer debacle that transpired over the summer. Many believed that he was on his way to Real Madrid, but PSG refused to let him go even at the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

It is the fact that Mbappe's current deal expires in 2022 and yet PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that he will never leave for free that has the player worried. Technically, if the Frenchman does not sign a contract extension with his current club, then he should be free to finally make his dream of playing for Real Madrid a reality.

The 22-year-old FIFA World Cup winner with France spoke to RMC Sport and said that "It's scary when your president says 'he's never going to go for free.' When I heard that, I swallowed hard and said to myself 'so what's going to happen here?"

Indeed, many are perplexed about PSG's plans. Questions are being asked about exactly how the Parisian club plans to keep Mbappe from leaving for free when he should legally be allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside France as early as January. He can also leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 when his contract expires.

Mbappe revealed that he had informed the club back in July that he wanted to leave, giving them ample time to find a replacement. The resulting transfer fees should have also given PSG the budget to sign another quality player in his place. However, despite offers from Real Madrid believed to be reaching up to 200 million euros, PSG refused to accept.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to find a quality replacement," he said, before adding that he did not appreciate the lies told in the press by PSG officials claiming that he had informed them of his intention to leave late in August.

"Personally, I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came [with the news he wanted to leave] the last week of August. I said at the end of July that I wanted to go."

Mbappe also denied reports claiming that he had rejected numerous offers for a contract extension, and that he had refused to talk to the club's sporting director. Needless to say, the player did not appreciate how the club handled the negotiations over the summer, and he feels like a hostage at the Parc des Princes.

He says that he tried to make his exit as clean as possible, even allowing the club the opportunity to earn a massive transfer fee. Mbappe has always been clear about what he wants to do, and so has Real Madrid. However, PSG has other plans, and it remains to be seen what they will do to prevent the player from leaving for free next summer.