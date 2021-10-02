Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has once again spoken about his conviction that fellow France international Kylian Mbappe will join him at the Santiago Bernabeu sooner or later. Benzema shared information that he got straight from Mbappe during the time they spent together on international duty in recent months.

The entire football community waited with bated breath in the closing hours of the summer transfer window as Real Madrid awaited PSG's reply to their offer for the French forward. However, PSG stuck to their guns and refused to let go of the player.

PSG decided to reject Real Madrid's offer, and are hoping to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension before he is allowed to legally sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants in January. Benzema believes that the move will take place for sure "I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Read more Real Madrid hat-trick hero targeted for Premier League transfer this winter

Meanwhile, Real Madrid may have lost out on the French World Cup winner this summer, but that does not mean that they are lacking in talent in their squad. In fact, a number of younger players have been showing real potential in recent weeks.

"[Real Madrid] are still the best club in the world. Reconstruction or not, it's a new football, a new generation, new players," he said.

Instead of Mbappe, Real Madrid were able to sign 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga in a last minute move this summer. He has made an immediate impact, scoring within six minutes of his debut. Vinicius Jr. has also found his groove alongside fellow youngster Rodrygo Goes who are both thriving under the guidance of Benzema and manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"We have to invest in young people so that one day they become great footballers. I'm here to help them. I talk a lot with them. I want to improve them," said Benzema. "When you improve others, you improve the team and you get a lot of satisfaction."

Despite helping the younger members of the team thrive, Benzema himself is in a class of his own this season. He has already scored nine goals in total for the club in the current campaign, and is a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.