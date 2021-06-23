Even though football players are currently putting most of their energy into the ongoing European Championship, a lot of movement has also been taking place behind the scenes during the summer transfer window. The latest report has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has told the club that he wants to leave.

The Frenchman has been at the centre of transfer speculations due to the fact that PSG has so far not been able to convince him to commit his long-term future with the club. He is due for an extension as his current contract only lasts until the end of the 2021/22 season.

According to Diario AS, the latest report about the French forward's desire to leave Paris has alerted Real Madrid. It has long been known that the Spanish giants have been targeting Mbappe. The player himself has said in the past that he dreams of donning the famous white shirt one day, and now it is only a question of when.

PSG would want to do it this summer if his departure is inevitable. The only other option would be to allow him to leave on a free transfer next year. Real Madrid would obviously prefer to acquire the player for free, but they have long been preparing for the financial implications should the deal materialise this summer.

Following the departure of captain Sergio Ramos and a trophyless season, Mbappe's arrival is exactly what Real Madrid needs. While speaking on RMC Sport's "After Foot," Journalist Daniel Riolo broke the news about the player's request.

"I know that Mbappé has asked to leave," he said, adding that the club is not keen on opening a conversation with the player. "If he doesn't leave this summer, he will be free next season. And that is why Doha does not want to hear him speak. If Mbappé expresses that desire to leave, it means that he has to find a club and then PSG has to move to find him a replacement. But yes, the news is that Mbappé does not want to stay at PSG."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi previously insisted that he has absolutely no intention of letting the star forward leave. Mbappe has remained vague about his plans every time he faces the press during the ongoing tournament. France has already qualified to the knockout stage in Euro 2020, with Mbappe hoping to net his first goal of the competition when they face Portugal in their final group match on Wednesday evening. It remains to be seen if any official announcement will be made in the coming days.