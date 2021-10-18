Real Madrid fans fully believe that the January transfer window will pave the way for a pre-contract agreement with transfer target Kylian Mbappe. However, in a plot twist this week, the Paris Saint-Germain forward appears to have hinted at a change of heart via a social media post.

The French forward took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi shortly after he helped the club secure a 2-1 victory over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday. He posed with his MVP award from the match with the president smiling broadly beside him. He captioned the post with the words: "Always hungry for more….Thanks @psg."

A photo with a trophy and the club president is hardly unusual, but this one in particular raised eyebrows owing to the fact that Mbappe had just been critical of Al-Khelaifi and PSG sporting director Leonardo a short time ago.

Speaking about what transpired in the summer transfer window, Mbappe slammed the club officials for the "lies" that were said in the media. It was said that he informed the club too late that he wanted to leave, even though he had informed them about his intentions back in July. He also said that he felt afraid when Al-Khelaifi said that he would never leave the club for free, even though his contract expires next summer.

Read more Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe explains how he is being held hostage at PSG

Those sentiments seem to be a thing of the past as Mbappe now smiles alongside the president with a show of gratitude towards his current club. Even the World Cup winner's mother said that her son was happy to stay in Paris especially with the current crop of players in the roster. She also wants to stay in Paris until the Olympics in 2024.

Meanwhile, manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that anything can still happen and he is prepared for the possibility of losing one of his main offensive players. However, he also reiterated that the club is determined to convince Mbappe to stay, and it appears as though they are making some progress towards that goal.

Over in Madrid, the players have been vocal about wanting Mbappe to join them, with fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema leading the pack. Florentino Perez has asked for patience, saying the transfer will be discussed again in January after PSG rejected all offers made by Los Blancos this summer.