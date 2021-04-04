Liverpool FC may be struggling to defend their English Premier League title, but they are still going strong in the UEFA Champions League. They will be facing Real Madrid in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, in a rematch of the 2018 final which the Spaniards won.

Liverpool is looking for revenge, after losing out on the 2018 title in what they still feel was an unfair match after striker Mohammed Salah was injured after getting tangled with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

This time around, Ramos won't be on the pitch. He has just been ruled out due to a muscle injury, and fans who are waiting for a Salah vs. Ramos showdown will be disappointed. It will be a golden opportunity for Salah to show off what his fans have always been insisting—that the match would have been different if he remained on the pitch.

Of course, both squads are very different now, with man of the match Gareth Bale also absent from Real Madrid this time around. Of course, there is also the small matter of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has since moved on to join Juventus FC.

As for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane led the team to an extremely dominant 2019/20 season, but have been struggling to replicate their success this year.

Only Salah has so far been scoring with the same frequency, with both Mane and Firmino suffering a dip in form. Liverpool's overall goal-scoring power has dropped this season, and it shows in the fact that they are all the way down in 5th place in the EPL.

Nevertheless, they have made it as far as the UCL quarter-finals which is a feat in itself. However, Real Madrid does have a reputation of getting better the further they get in the competition.

Liverpool will be relying a lot on Salah, with Diogo Jota expected to also step up. The former Atletico Madrid player is expected to provide some reinforcement up front, especially since he is very familiar with the Real Madrid squad.

Los Blancos have seen a resurgence from Marco Asensio, who spent most of last season recovering from a knee injury. Karim Benzema has also eased into his role up front after the departure of Ronaldo.

Either way, it will be an exciting clash and is expected to be one of the most watched games this season.