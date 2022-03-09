The day has finally arrived for the highly-anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The two sides will face off at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight in the second leg of their last-16 battle in the UEFA Champions League. However, both teams are coming in with some of their best players still dealing with injury troubles.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted to approach the match with all guns blazing, but the two managers are going to have to adjust due to key absences. For Real Madrid, German midfield striker Toni Kroos is in doubt, while PSG might be missing first-leg hero Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg thanks to a stoppage time goal by the French forward. A lot of expectations were resting on Mbappe's shoulders, and it was a cruel twist of fate that he picked up an injury on his left foot during training earlier this week.

The knock is not believed to be serious, and Mbappe has flown to Madrid. It remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play against the club that he might soon be joining if speculations prove true.

Meanwhile, Kroos has been recovering from a muscle issue, and missed the club's La Liga victory against Real Sociedad over the weekend. He too, has been included in the squad despite the injury, but the manager has assured that the decorated midfielder won't play is he isn't feeling fully fit.

"A player who is not at 100% can't play in this type of game. If I think Kroos will be at 100%, he will play. If I think he will be at 95%, he won't play," the Italian said in his pre-match press conference.

Apart from Kroos, Casemiro will also be absent due to a suspension, and Federico Valverde has just overcome a bout with the flu. It remains to be seen if Valverde will start given the limited options. Meanwhile, there is much pressure on Ancelotti to start Eduardo Camavinga, who has been impressive all season despite his limited minutes on the pitch.

Back to PSG, Mbappe will be hoping to start, but the club has been keeping its cards close to its chest. Nevertheless, Ancelotti said that they are preparing as if Mbappe will play, without discounting the fact that the PSG roster also contains the likes of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi as well as Neymar Jr. among many other stars.

PSG will also be missing former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who travelled to the Bernabeu despite not being available to play. Regardless of the absences, it is sure to be an action packed-match, with a lot at stake for both sides.

13-time European Champions Real Madrid want to stamp their authority over the pretenders who have been knocking persistently at the door. PSG meanwhile, are chasing their elusive first Champions League title.

Tickets have been sold out to accommodate 60,000 fans on Wednesday, and it is bound to be a magical Champions League evening.