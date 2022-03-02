Real Madrid fans are eager to support their team in the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Tickets for the blockbuster match went on sale for the general public on March 1, and were sold out in less than four hours.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid will host the second leg on March 9, with the home team coming in with a 1-0 deficit. The tickets had been made available for club members, season ticket holders and Madridistas at an earlier date, and only 6,000 were left to be sold on March 1. Overall, the stadium will be holding a total of 60,000 fans on match day.

The new stadium is still in the middle of renovations, and some of the stands are still unusable. However, the club has done its best to allow as many supporters in as possible for the big game. With the away goal rule no longer into play, it won't matter as much that they failed to find the back of the net at the Parc des Princes in the first leg.

All tickets were sold online, and they were snatched up in record time. Of course, this does not stop others from trying to re-sell tickets at a higher price in the black market. In the days leading up to the game, numerous individuals will be roaming the streets outside the stadium trying to look for desperate fans who may want to buy tickets at exorbitant prices.

Officially, the tickets weren't cheap, ranging between 100 and 410 euros. Through scalpers, fans can secure seats for up to four times the actual price.

Workers at the renovation are proud to find out about the massive anticipation surrounding the game, and the number of spectators who will soon appreciate the hard work that they have put in. "It has been a long time since there has been so much expectation on a football match," workers said, as quoted by Marca.

The work has gone on in full speed throughout the pandemic, taking advantage of game cancellations and capacity restrictions. The squad returned from their temporary home in Valdebebas this season, but construction has been ongoing throughout the structure and around the pitch itself. For the PSG match, a new section of the stands will be opened, further increasing the number of fans that can support the team.

Meanwhile, PSG fans have also snatched up all of the tickets allocated to them. There will be an intense atmosphere for sure, and Los Blancos fans will be hoping their team will do much better than they did in the first leg.

PSG dominated the match, and the lone goal from Kylian Mbappe in stoppage time was well-deserved. Real Madrid will hope to turn things around, and avoid the embarrassment of being humbled by a potential future signing or by former Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Incidentally, former captain Sergio Ramos may make an emotional comeback but this time in a PSG shirt. However, injury trouble might rule him out of the clash altogether.