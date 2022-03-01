Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that they are determined to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, despite the fact that their offers for a contract renewal have all been rejected so far. Now, reports have emerged stating that the player has laid out three conditions that may help PSG's case.

Mbappe's current deal expires this summer, and he is believed to be on his way to fulfill his dream of joining Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer. PSG are livid, especially after having refused an astronimical bid from Los Blancos last summer. Now, they risk losing one of their biggest stars for free.

Read more Real Madrid transfer target Mbappe rejects blank cheque offer from PSG

After the Frenchman scored the lone goal in the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Real, the club reportedly offered Mbappe a "blank cheque" for his salary if he stays. However, that unconfirmed offer was reportedly rejected, but the 23-year-old has at least opened talks with the club by giving them a list of conditions.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe wants to be a central figure at the club, above Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. He want to hold higher responsibility over the more senior superstars when it comes to penalties and set pieces.

On top of that, Mbappe also wants the club to guarantee a long-term program that will ensure their competitiveness in the European stage, particularly in the Champions League. If PSG eliminate Real Madrid and eventually go on to secure this season's title, it will likely go a long way in convincing him to stay.

Lastly, Mbappe also wants to know what the club's plans are regarding their manager. Current boss Mauricio Pochettino is being linked to a move away despite the fact that the club seems on course for a Ligue 1 title and possibly the Champions League. However, with Zinedine Zidane potentially coming in as replacement, Mbappe wants to know as soon as possible in order to make a decision on his own future.