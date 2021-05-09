Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will not be watching Real Madrid take on Sevilla FC on Sunday evening, as the defending champions attempt to snatch the top spot of the La Liga table away from his team. He spoke openly about his feelings following the 0-0 draw between Atletico and FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

A victory against Barcelona could have given Atletico a firmer grip on the title even if their rivals win all of their remaining matches. However, the two dropped points now means that Real Madrid can go level on points and overtake them for the lead with a win against fourth-placed Sevilla.

"We came to Barcelona to play a game full of teamwork and it went as we'd expected. We sustained attacks after winning the ball back, with a great first half and a little more even second half. I leave here [feeling good] about the team's effort. We're not straying from the game to game," he said as quoted by Marca.

Simeone insists that they are staying calm and taking things day by day. He now wants to focus on their next match against Real Sociedad instead of thinking about Real Madrid's match.

"Real Madrid will compete to the end, like always. Sevilla could join the race tomorrow if they win. The only thing I asked my players to do is to play and be themselves," he said.

"I don't think I'll watch it. I'm not watching the games, I don't enjoy it and I prefer not to watch them," Simeone said, admitting that the result won't change even if he watches their rivals battle it out on the pitch. He will spend his time with his family before returning to training. He knows that all he needs to do now is focus on winning his team's remaining three matches.

At this point, anyone who drops any more points will surely lose the battle in the most hotly contested La Liga title in a long time.