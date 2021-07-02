Real Madrid are ready to disrupt AC Milan's summer plans after registering their interest in signing Diego Dalot from Manchester United. The Portuguese right-back spent last season on loan with the Italian club and they are keen for him to return this summer.

Dalot had a successful loan spell with Milan helping them finish second in the Serie A, making 34 appearances in all competitions with two goals and three assists. He has returned to Manchester following the end of his loan spell and is awaiting further developments on his future.

The Portugal international, who recently returned from the European Championships, is not likely to be part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. United are looking to sign Kieran Trippier to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting role at right-back.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Milan have contacted United about re-signing Dalot on loan for yet another season. But Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has intervened as he is keen to take the Portuguese full back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The former Milan manager is an admirer of Dalot having tried to sign him on loan for Everton last season. He is keen not to miss out again this summer and has registered the La Liga club's interest with the Premier League outfit.

There are no negotiations between the Spanish giants and the Red Devils at the moment. However, United are said to have rejected the Serie A club's proposal to take him on loan for another season with an option to make the deal permanent a year later.

The 20-time English champions, who are themselves looking to strengthen, are keen to offload Dalot on a permanent basis. United value the Portuguese defender at €15 million (£12.9m), a price that is not beyond the reach of Real.

Dalot has two more years remaining on his current deal and his chances of becoming a regular at Old Trafford are slim to none. United will be keen to cash in on the defender rather than let him enter the final year of his deal next summer.