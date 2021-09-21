Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen to sign another central defender after realising that his current options are not up to the club's standard. David Alaba's arrival has been appreciated by the Italian manager, but Nacho's poor performances have pushed the manager to look around for other options.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss has not settled on a back four since the start of the campaign. After starting with Eder Militao and Nacho at centre-back, he has now moved Alaba alongside Militao, while moving his former partner to left-back.

Los Blancos have managed just two clean sheets in their first six games, and Ancelotti is keen to remedy the situation as soon as the next transfer window opens. According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, the manager has identified a number of defensive targets for the club to pursue with Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos said to be high on the wanted list.

The Brazil international remains Mauricio Pochettino's first choice despite possessing multiple options which includes former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. Marquinhos has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and is viewed as one of the best in Europe at the moment.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Ligue 1 giants until 2024 and it will not be easy for Real to sign him with PSG likely to demand a hefty fee for the Brazilian. Moreover, the Parisian club will not be looking to lose their best defender, especially with the team looking to challenge for the top prize in Europe this season - the Champions League.

Marquinho is not the only target on the Real Madrid wish list, with the Spanish giants also looking at players in the English Premier League, Serie A and the German Bundesliga. Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is being looked at, especially with the German defender being in the final year of his deal with the reigning champions of Europe.

The other targets include Matthias Ginter of Borussia Monchengladbach, Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan and Villarreal's Pau Torres. Ancelotti lost two key defenders in the summer in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, and if they continue to let in goals, he is likely to make a move for a new centre-back in January.