Paris Saint-Germain rejected a number of offers from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe leading up to transfer deadline day. They were unwilling to part with the Frenchman despite bids in excess of £170 million from Los Blancos.

The Ligue 1 giants remain adamant that Mbappe is a big part of the club's future and is not for sale at any price. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that PSG would have been willing to allow the 2018 World Cup winner to leave the club had Real included Vinicius Junior as part of the deal.

The Spanish giants were desperate to sign Mbappe in the final week of the transfer window and made a number of attempts with multiple bids. Every offer was either rejected or ignored by the French club, but according to Romano, the deal could have come to fruition if Real had made a player-plus-cash offer, which they were unwilling to do as Vinicius is highly rated by the Madrid club.

Mbappe has less than a year to run on his contract and has rejected PSG's offer of a new deal. He will be free to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside France in January, and Real are hoping to make a move again when the transfer window opens in the new year.

PSG director Leonardo, however, remains confident that they will retain the services of the highly-rated Frenchman beyond next summer. The club is expected to make yet another offer in the coming months, which could see him become the highest paid player in the world. He also slammed Real for making a poor bid in the final day, suggesting that it was less than what PSG paid Monaco for the forward.

"Real Madrid's offer for Mbappé wasn't good enough, and there were no other offers. New contract? We do not imagine our future without him, I don't see him leaving at the end of the season," Leonardo told Canal+.

Real have made signing Mbappe a priority and are hoping that the France international does not succumb to the pressure from PSG. If he fails to sign a new contract, the La Liga club could sign on a cut price deal in January or on a free transfer next summer, which will be a major blow to the Ligue 1 outfit.