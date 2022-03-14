Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will be out of contract on June 30, but it is highly expected that he will extend his stay at Real Madrid even if he is turning 37 years old this year. However, a new deal has not yet been signed even though both parties have expressed their desire to continue.

Just last week, Modric was instrumental in helping Karim Banezema score a hat-trick to effectively eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League. A clinical partnership between the two veterans with the help of Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior led to a 3-2 victory on aggregate, with Los Blancos able to mount a comeback from 2-0 down.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner proved that he can still maintain the same form even with Casemiro suspended and Toni Kroos operating at a diminished capacity due to injury.

It is believed that the club is keen on extending his contract, and Modric himself has not made any indication that he plans to leave. However, with only a few months remaining in the season, the football world is starting to wonder if yet another shock exit will take place.

Last year, it may be remembered that Real Madrid allowed former captain Sergio Ramos to leave, even if it was previously expected for him to renew. There is no indication that the club might decide against offering a renewal for Modric, and the player appears open to a short-term extension due to his age. It is unclear why the contract has not been signed until now, considering the fact that Modric does not appear to be suffering from any pressing fitness issues.

The Croatian captain may already have retirement at the back of his mind, but that is unlikely to happen before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022. Because of this, Modric will likely want to stay with a top tier club like Real Madrid instead of spending the months leading up to the World Cup in another club or a second-class league.