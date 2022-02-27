It was a slightly awkward evening for Luca Zidane, who was between the sticks for Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening against Real Madrid. He faced off against his former club, and was massively impressive until the Karim Benzema-Vinicius Junior tandem finally managed a breakthrough to seal the 1-0 victory for Los Blancos in the 83nd minute.

Luca went through the ranks at the Real Madrid academy since he was six years old. His father, the legendary Zinedine Zidane, enjoyed a successful playing career at the club and later became one of the most successful managers in the Spanish giants' history.

Unfortunately, being a Zidane was both a blessing and a curse for Luca, who broke into the first team during his father's tenure as manager. The younger Zidane is the proud owner of a UEFA Champions League medal. He was also part of the Real Madrid squad that won two Club World Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a Supercopa de Espana.

Despite all this, Luca could not secure a starting position at the club. Despite his skills, the football world always raised eyebrows whenever his father named him into the squad. In the end, he had to be moved on to another club especially with the Real Madrid squad spoiled for choice in the goalkeeping department.

Fast forward to Saturday evening, and Zidane was the man who managed to save Rayo Vallecano from a thrashing from the La Liga leaders. At least three attempts from Marco Asensio were thwarted by Luca, among several other impressive saves. Real Madrid held possession for over 60% of the match, and made 6 shots on target from 13 attempts. Luca was at the centre of the onslaught, and he proved himself worthy of playing in La Liga Santander, regardless of what critics have been saying.

In the end, a glorious tandem goal played between Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema finally made its way to the back of the net, but even the most decorated goalkeepers in world football would not have stood a chance against that attempt.

Luca almost managed to force a draw, which would have been a big blow to Los Blancos. They are currently on top of the La Liga table, but Sevilla has been breathing down their necks. Real Madrid have extended their lead to nine points, but Sevilla still have a game in hand. The victory went in the way of Real Madrid, but it was a notable evening for Luca, who is finally showing the world that he is much more than simply just Zinedine Zidane's son.