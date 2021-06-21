Carlo Ancelotti abandoned Everton at the drop of a hat when Real Madrid came calling this summer. Now, the Italian manager is ready to raid his former club for two players during the transfer window - midfielder James Rodriguez and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rodriguez and Ancelotti have a long history with the Colombian first playing for the Italian manager when he was in charge of Real Madrid in 2014. He then followed Ancelotti to Bayern Munich on loan before joining him in England in his second season at Everton.

The Colombia international did not have the best debut season in England making just 26 appearances in all competitions. He did, however, manage to score six goals and assist nine as Everton finished 10th in the Premier League.

Spanish publication Sport are citing respected Colombian journalist Javier Hernandez of Gol Caracol, who claims that the La Liga giants have opened the door for Rodriguez's return at the request of Ancelotti.

Florentino Perez is not for the idea of bringing the former Real midfielder back to the club, but could concede to Ancelotti's request. One of the reasons being Rodriguez's inclination to accept a pay cut.

The other player Ancelotti wants from Everton is star striker Calvert-Lewin. The England international was prolific for the Toffees last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions and is now with the Three Lions at the ongoing European Championship.

The former Everton manager is a big fan of the England international, whom he has labeled as the "complete striker." Ancelotti sees Calvert-Lewin as a key piece in his rebuild of the Real squad after they lost out to arch rivals Atletico Madrid in the race for the La Liga title last season.

According to The Sun, Real could test Everton's resolve with a £50 million bid for the striker. They feel the Premier League side could accept the offer despite it being lower than their valuation owing to the cash crunch they are currently facing.

Everton have also been hit by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with owner Farhad Moshiri looking to raise funds. Calvert-Lewin, who is contracted until 2025, remains the club's biggest asset and Ancelotti believes an offer of £50 million could be too good to turn down in the current climate.