The UK and Ireland are bracing for the full force of Storm Amy, with the Met Office and Met Éireann issuing severe weather warnings that include 'danger to life' alerts for parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued wind warnings as Storm Amy intensifies. A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Cork, while several other counties, including parts of Connacht, Clare, and Donegal, are under Status Orange warnings for strong and gusty winds.

Gusts of 110–130 km/h are forecast in exposed areas, prompting widespread school closures, travel disruption and fears of power outages.

Schools Close Early as Safety Concerns Mount

Hundreds of schools across the UK and Ireland have announced early closures or full-day shutdowns in anticipation of the storm's peak.

Local authorities in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Wales confirmed that primary and secondary schools would dismiss pupils by midday, citing safety concerns over transport and building integrity.

In Northern Ireland, the Department of Education advised schools to 'use discretion' and prioritise pupil safety, while several councils in Scotland have activated emergency protocols for vulnerable students.

Parents have been advised to check their local council's websites and school communication channels for updates.

Travel Disruption and Power Outages Expected

Transport services are preparing for disruption as Storm Amy moves in. National Rail has warned of delays and cancellations, particularly on southern and western routes, and is advising passengers to check before travelling.

Services on some routes, including between Newcastle and Edinburgh, are already operating at reduced speed.

Power providers in Ireland and the UK have urged customers to report any faults, and ESB Networks has stated that crews are on standby to respond to outages.

What to Expect Over the Next 48 Hours

Storm Amy is expected to peak overnight and into Saturday morning, with the most severe conditions forecast for western coastal regions.

The Met Office has issued warnings of flooding, fallen trees, and structural damage, particularly in areas with saturated ground due to recent rainfall.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: 'As this storm system, which we've named Amy, crosses the jet, it really starts to pop, really starts to intensify. That's where it becomes a pretty potent storm.

'And then it heads just to the north of Scotland. That's going to generate some powerful winds as well as some hefty rainfall again. The largest or the greatest risk from disruption from Amy will be across northern parts of Britain, where there are weather warnings in place.'

🔴STORM AMY UPDATE - 148KM/HR GUST RECORDED IN DONEGAL



Some absolutely insane winds now across Donegal with Malin Head in Donegal recording 148km/hr gust in the last hour.



Magilligan in Derry a gust of 149km/hr has been recorded.



Around 10,000 esb customers in Donegal have… pic.twitter.com/nUIQFEPbvA — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) October 3, 2025

Storm Amy will pull away into the Norwegian Sea into Saturday, but with lots of isobars still on the chart. It'll continue to be windy for all - especially across Scotland.



See full weather for the week ahead forecast here: https://t.co/fZSCn0VKl1 pic.twitter.com/M9ekHmikhA — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 3, 2025

Emergency services have been placed on high alert, with fire brigades and ambulance trusts coordinating with local councils to respond to incidents.

How to Stay Safe

Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures:

Secure outdoor furniture, bins, and garden equipment.

Avoid walking or driving near coastal areas and flood-prone zones.

Charge mobile phones and keep torches and batteries on hand.

Check on elderly neighbours and vulnerable individuals.

For real-time updates, visit the Met Office, BBC Weather, and Met Éireann.