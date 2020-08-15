Reese Witherspoon wanted to be the first female US president when she was a child. When she was in the third grade the actress shared her aspirations with her teacher. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

"I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood," Reese Witherspoon captioned a picture from her childhood on Instagram. "In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up. I raised my hand and said, 'I want to be the first female president of the United States of America.' Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, 'I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese,'" the 44-year-old actress wrote.

Memories from her school days came flashing to her as Kamala Harris was selected by Joe Biden as his running mate. The mother-of-three is supporting Harris in the US presidential election in November. On Tuesday, Harris became the first African-American and South Asian American woman chosen by the Democrats for national office.

"My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and brown girls of our nation who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states," Reese added. "Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service, and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a vice presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack," Witherspoon wrote.

Her post received support not only from her fans but from celebrities too. Drew Barrymore, Zoey Deutch, Halle Berry were some of the many celebs who commented on her post.