A disturbing humanitarian crisis is unfolding inside US immigration detention centres, where children are reportedly denied medical care and forced to fight over drinking water. Recent court filings reveal 90 harrowing testimonies from families held in detention, exposing widespread neglect and igniting debate over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The revelations have renewed scrutiny of the Flores Settlement Agreement—a 1997 court decision mandating safe, sanitary and humane conditions for migrant children in federal custody. It also limits detention in unlicensed facilities to 20 days. However, the Trump administration is seeking to terminate the agreement, enabling indefinite family detention.

As details emerge, social media users are amplifying victims' stories and voicing outrage over the apparent human rights violations happening on US soil.

Dilley and Karnes: The Epicentres of Suffering

The Texas-based Dilley and Karnes County detention centres have become epicentres of the crisis. RAICES, Children's Rights, and the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law recently visited both facilities, which reopened under Trump's expansion of family detention and are operated by private prison companies CoreCivic and Geo Group.

Healthcare professionals in San Antonio reportedly refer to children released from Dilley as 'Dilley-ish' due to common respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. In one tragic case, a 19-month-old child died shortly after leaving the facility.

A 16-year-old girl held at Karnes described chaotic conditions: 'We don't get enough water. They put out a little case, and everyone runs for it. An adult even pushed my little sister to get water first.'

Among the 90 families interviewed, 40 raised urgent medical concerns.

Medical Neglect and Infant Suffering

Children with serious medical needs are reportedly being ignored or misdiagnosed. One family said their son, who has cancer, missed a critical appointment due to detention. They now fear a relapse. A 12-year-old with a blood condition was denied follow-up tests and now experiences painful swelling in his feet.

Infants appear to be at highest risk. One mother had to mix baby formula with tap water, resulting in her 9-month-old suffering from diarrhoea for three days. Another baby lost over 8 pounds in a month. In a separate incident in 2019, a guard was accused of assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Public Outrage Spreads Online

After the release of the testimonies, TikTok, X and Instagram users widely condemned the conditions. Many questioned the silence of 'pro-life' and 'all lives matter' supporters.

'This is a concentration camp!,' wrote one Instagram user. Another commented: 'Where is Congress? Babies are starving, and no one is held accountable.'

One TikTok user called the situation a violation of the Geneva Convention. Another stated: 'These centres are inherently cruel and overcrowded. People don't see it because it's hidden from public view.'

Krome Centre Footage Sparks Alarm

In Miami, a detainee at the Krome detention centre posted a viral video showing overcrowded conditions, lack of air conditioning, and limited food and water. The man said detainees had been held for more than 20 days, with some there for over a month, in violation of the Flores ruling.

The man has since been deported to Mexico, but advocacy group Americans for Immigrant Justice confirmed many of his claims. They told the UN Human Rights Council that Krome is using shackles on transport buses and housing detainees far beyond its intended capacity. Florida Representative Frederica Wilson said she witnessed a 'tent city' outside the facility.

A lawyer with a client at Krome claimed detainees receive only one cup of rice and a glass of water a day. Two recent deaths—Ukrainian national Maksym Chernyak and Honduran Genry Guillen Ruiz—have been linked to poor conditions in the facility.

Call for Urgent Reform

The testimonies from Dilley, Karnes and Krome suggest systemic failures in US immigration enforcement, particularly regarding the treatment of children. As Faisal Al-Juburi of RAICES said, 'These conditions reinforce the urgent need for transparent standards and accountability.'

With the Trump administration pushing to end the Flores protections, advocacy groups warn that without swift intervention, further suffering and deaths are inevitable.