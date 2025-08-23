Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, has resurfaced in headlines after the US Department of Justice released transcripts and audio from a two-day interview conducted in July 2025.

The material, made public in August, offers Maxwell's most extensive comments since her 2021 conviction and includes claims that there is no so-called 'Epstein client list', her description of Donald Trump as a 'gentleman', and her dismissal of the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre.

The release, first reported by theBBC, has reignited fierce debate around Epstein's network and Maxwell's continuing influence behind bars.

Maxwell's Conviction And Appeal

Maxwell, daughter of late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, was convicted in December 2021 of sex trafficking and related offences for her role in grooming and recruiting girls for Epstein.

She was sentenced to 20 years and is serving time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum-security facility.

Her release date is currently set for July 2037, though she continues to appeal the conviction.

DOJ Interview Release

The July 2025 interview, led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, was published in full transcript and audio form by the Department of Justice.

US authorities said the move reflected ongoing public pressure to increase transparency around Epstein-related investigations.

🟫🔎EP-R2: The DOJ has released Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview transcript, revealing she saw Donald Trump as respectful and not connected to Jeffrey Epstein. She also questioned whether Epstein’s death was really a suicide. The transcript tells a very different story from years of… pic.twitter.com/fo5Ec2mvL9 — AmericanVoiceX (@AmericanVoiceX) August 23, 2025

Maxwell On The 'Client List'

Among the most scrutinised sections was Maxwell's response to repeated questions about Epstein's alleged 'client list'. She insisted she was 'unaware of any such list' and told investigators bluntly: 'There is no list.'

According to the BBC, she rejected conspiracy theories linking high-profile figures to Epstein's activities, insisting she had never witnessed criminal behaviour by those in his circle.

Trump Mentioned In Testimony

Maxwell also addressed her acquaintance with US President Donald Trump. She called him a 'gentleman' and said she never saw him act inappropriately or receive massages.

Her remarks, widely circulated by Trump supporters, have been used to argue that the former president has been unfairly targeted over his past association with Epstein.

Prince Andrew Photo Branded 'Fake'

Maxwell went further when asked about Prince Andrew, dismissing the now-famous photo of the Duke of York with Virginia Giuffre as 'fake'.

As reported by The Daily Beast, she mocked suggestions that sexual encounters had taken place in her London townhouse, calling the idea 'physically impractical' and joking: 'He's so English... he had a tie on.'

Other High-Profile Figures

The transcripts also reference Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.

Maxwell downplayed or denied wrongdoing in each case, portraying her ties as social or professional rather than criminal.

Epstein's Death Questioned

Maxwell again cast doubt on Epstein's death in 2019, saying it 'might have been murder' rather than suicide.

The suggestion echoed conspiracy theories that have lingered since Epstein's death while awaiting trial in federal custody.

Prison Transfer Sparks Backlash

Following the interview, Maxwell was transferred to the Texas facility where she is now housed.

Campaigners and survivors have criticised the move, branding it a 'country-club prison' and accusing authorities of granting her preferential treatment compared to other offenders.

Political And Public Reaction

The transcript's release has triggered a polarised response. Politico reported that Trump-aligned influencers, including Laura Loomer and 'Libs of TikTok' creator Chaya Raichik, immediately circulated the excerpts with captions like 'He's clean'.

Critics, however, say Maxwell is seeking leverage for a possible future presidential pardon, dismissing her remarks as self-serving. The US House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed her, though her lawyers insist she will only testify if granted immunity.