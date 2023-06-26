The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently reported that retail sales in the United Kingdom increased by 0.3 per cent in May, following an uptick of 0.5 per cent in April.

This unexpected rise can be linked to a number of variables, including warmer weather, the King's coronation and the May bank holidays. Particularly, sales of outdoor goods and summer clothes saw a significant increase, driving overall growth. However, sales volumes for both food and non-food shops experienced slight declines of 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively throughout the month.

The favourable retail sales results exceeded economists' expectations, as they projected a 0.2 per cent fall. Non-store retail sales volumes increased 2.7 per cent in May, indicating a healthy trend. This increase can be linked to increased demand for summer clothing.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), commented on this latest ONS Retail Sales Index statistics, saying May's three bank holidays gave retailers a much-needed boost as sales growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent. She noted that the growth was particularly evident in books and, in especially, SPF cosmetics, which benefited from the warmer weather at the end of the month and as people prepared for summer vacations. Nonetheless, Dickinson added that households continue to feel the strain of rising living costs and are restricting their discretionary spending.

Dickinson noted that the recent Bank of England's interest rate announcement will be disappointing for many, and will further tighten many people's purse strings. However, she noted that this effect may be mitigated in part by a drop in food inflation, which declined for the second month in a row. She further cautioned that whatever happens, the next three months will be difficult for retailers and their customers.

ONS Senior Statistician, Heather Bovill, said: "Retail sales grew a little in May, with online shops doing particularly well selling outdoor goods and summer clothes as the sun began to shine."

He also mentioned that fuel sales also increased in May after falling in April, while Garden centres and DIY stores also expanded as the warm weather encouraged people to begin home and garden improvements.

Deloitte Retail Partner, Kelly Miely, acknowledged that a trio of Bank Holidays, combined with the arrival of warm weather, encouraged consumers to spend on summer clothing and outdoor goods. According to her, this resulted in an unexpected increase in retail sales volumes in May.

Miely noted that despite the sunshine and official data showing some significant annual pay increases, the situation for both retailers and consumers remains difficult, emphasising that consumers, in particular, are aware of the ongoing inflation that is causing persistently high food prices. She added that a price-conscious consumer is more likely to stick with retailers that remain competitive by offering good value product lines and lowering the price of core items.

Wealth Club's Charlie Huggins, Manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio, commented on the increased retail sales, noting that favourable weather conditions encouraged online sales of outdoor products and summer clothes. He also stated that despite inflationary pressures, consumer expenditure remained solid.

Huggins raised reservations about the long-term viability of this good trend. Consumer confidence, according to him, may encounter hurdles in the second half of the year, given recent hikes in mortgage rates and the danger of persistent inflation. Huggins warned that these factors could have an impact on merchants and put them under strain.

Despite the concerns, Investomania, a UK investment website that focuses on investor news and information on UK stocks and share prices, reported that for the time being, the UK consumer continues to defy negative forecasts, demonstrating resilience in the face of economic uncertainty.

As inflationary pressures and rising mortgage rates create a more challenging climate in the future, the retail industry will need to regularly monitor customer confidence and purchasing patterns, according to Investomania. The May results provide a glimmer of light for the UK retail industry, implying that sales volumes will continue to rise.