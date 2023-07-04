Bitrix24 is a versatile business management platform that offers a wide range of features and tools designed to enhance collaboration, streamline workflows, and improve productivity. It provides a wide range of features and tools that cater to various aspects of business operations. From communication and project management to customer relationship management and HR automation, Bitrix24 offers a holistic solution for businesses of all sizes.

With more than 12,000,000 users worldwide, Bitrix24 has also amassed a sizable user base. This widespread adoption speaks to the platform's reliability, functionality, and effectiveness in meeting the needs of diverse businesses across different industries.

This objective review provides an overview of Bitrix24 based on its key functionalities, advantages over other solutions, user base, and availability of an on-premise edition.

Collaboration

If your organisation is looking to improve communication and teamwork among team members, Bitrix24 could be an excellent solution. With its diverse array of collaboration tools, including chats, video calls, online meetings, a centralised feed, and a calendar, Bitrix24 fosters effective communication and seamless coordination among team members.

The online document management and file storage features ensure easy access and sharing of important files, while webmail integration streamlines communication further. Lastly, the option to create workgroups allows teams to collaborate closely and efficiently on projects. Implementing Bitrix24 could lead to enhanced productivity and smoother workflows within your organisation.

CRM

The CRM module of Bitrix24 provides extensive capabilities to effectively manage leads, deals, contacts, and companies if your company needs a strong customer relationship management (CRM) solution. With features such as quotes, invoices, online payments, sales automation, and automation rules and triggers, Bitrix24 streamlines sales processes and improves overall efficiency.

The contact centre feature enables effective customer communication, while the marketing tools empower businesses to run targeted campaigns. Additionally, the sales intelligence feature provides valuable data-driven insights to make informed business decisions. Implementing Bitrix24's CRM module can enhance your customer management strategies and drive overall business growth.

Tasks and Projects

Bitrix24 has a number of features that can increase productivity and teamwork if your business wants to improve task and project management. With Bitrix24, you can easily create and organise tasks, ensuring clarity and accountability. The Gantt chart visualisation provides a comprehensive overview of project timelines, while the Kanban board allows for visual workflows and easy progress tracking.

Time tracking capabilities enable accurate monitoring of task durations and resource allocation. Additionally, the availability of task and project templates and task automation streamlines repetitive processes, saving time and effort. Integration with the CRM module further promotes seamless collaboration between project management and customer relationship management. The task and project management procedures in your company can be greatly improved by implementing Bitrix24, which will result in increased productivity and productive project outcomes.

Sites and Stores

If you are looking to establish a strong online presence and expand your business, Bitrix24's website builder and online store feature can be valuable tools. With the website builder, you can create professional and user-friendly websites effortlessly, and the availability of free templates ensures a quick start. The online store feature enables you to set up and manage an e-commerce platform efficiently. The mobile and SEO-friendly templates ensure your website is accessible and optimised for search engines.

Furthermore, web forms and web widgets facilitate customer engagement and data collection. Integration with the CRM module allows for seamless management of customer interactions and transactions. In addition to this, the Google Analytics integration provides valuable insights into website performance and visitor behaviour. By utilising Bitrix24's website builder and online store features, you can establish a compelling online presence and effectively manage your website for business growth.

HR and Automation

A complete set of HR and automation tools are offered by Bitrix24 if your company wants to improve automation and streamline HR processes. The employee directory feature enables easy access to employee information, promoting efficient communication and collaboration.

Worktime tracking and reporting allow for accurate monitoring of employee productivity and attendance. Absence management features facilitate the tracking and management of employee leaves and time off. The announcements and appreciations feature also promotes internal communication and recognition within the organisation.

Workflow automation capabilities enable the automation of repetitive tasks, saving time and reducing manual effort. The requests and approvals management feature simplifies the process of managing various requests within the organisation. Plus, the no-code RPA feature allows for automation without the need for coding knowledge. Additionally, the knowledge base ensures easy access to information and promotes knowledge sharing among employees.

By leveraging Bitrix24's HR and automation tools, you can streamline HR processes, improve efficiency, and create a more productive and organised work environment.

Advantages over other solutions

Bitrix24 distinguishes itself from other solutions through its notable advantages. It consolidates multiple SaaS solutions into a comprehensive suite, providing a wide range of features. The platform offers a free forever plan for unlimited users, ensuring cost-effectiveness for businesses. Users can seamlessly migrate their data from existing systems to Bitrix24. The platform integrates smoothly with popular services and apps, enhancing its compatibility and flexibility. With a substantial user base of over 12,000,000 worldwide, Bitrix24 is recognised as a trusted and widely adopted solution. The pricing structure follows a transparent 100 per cent flat fee model, eliminating per-user pricing and providing predictability in costs.

Bitrix24 On-Premise Edition

In addition to the cloud-based version, Bitrix24 offers an on-premise edition. This version provides increased service performance and speed by hosting the platform on users' own servers. Enhanced security settings ensure data protection. The on-premise edition is fully customisable, allowing users to personalise fonts, colours, menus, texts, and even access source code. It is easily scalable and offers integration with over 100 third-party applications.

Bitrix24 is a comprehensive workspace that provides businesses with a diverse range of tools for collaboration, CRM, tasks and projects, website and store management, HR processes, and automation. Its advantages over other solutions, including the availability of a free forever plan, easy data migration, extensive integration options, and a large user base, make it an attractive choice for organisations of all sizes.