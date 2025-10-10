LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time NBA champion, will miss around three to four weeks after being diagnosed with sciatica, the team confirmed on Thursday. The announcement comes less than two weeks before the 2025–26 NBA season opener, where the Lakers are set to face the Golden State Warriors. The 40-year-old superstar will be re-evaluated later this month, with medical staff adopting a cautious approach to his recovery.

According to a statement from the Lakers, James had been experiencing persistent nerve irritation on his right side since the start of training camp and had not taken part in full practice sessions. The condition has now been identified as sciatica, a nerve-related injury that can cause sharp pain and muscle weakness.

Lakers Take Cautious Approach to Veteran Star's Recovery

The Lakers have confirmed that James will undergo a structured rehabilitation programme focused on reducing nerve inflammation and improving mobility. As reported by CBS Sports, he is 'reportedly dealing with sciatica that should sideline him for at least 3–4 weeks'.

James' absence means he will miss the season opener for the first time in his 23-year career due to injury. His recovery period is expected to last three to four weeks, although medical experts note that recovery time can vary depending on the severity of nerve compression and the athlete's physical condition.

Given his age and the demands of professional basketball, maintaining spinal and muscular health is increasingly vital. The Lakers medical staff are prioritising long-term stability to prevent recurrence of the nerve irritation.

What Is Sciatica?

Sciatica refers to pain or discomfort caused by irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back through the buttocks and down each leg. It is not a disease but a symptom of an underlying condition, most commonly a herniated disc, spinal stenosis or muscular pressure on the nerve.

Symptoms often include radiating pain from the lower back to one leg, tingling or numbness, and muscle weakness. In some cases, pain can be severe enough to restrict movement. The condition is common among adults aged 30 to 50 but can also affect athletes whose physical workload puts additional pressure on the spine and surrounding muscles.

Medical experts note that sciatica usually affects one side of the body and that rest combined with targeted therapy can alleviate symptoms in most cases.

Treatment and Rehabilitation

Treatment for sciatica depends on its cause and severity. Common management includes rest, anti-inflammatory medication and physiotherapy aimed at strengthening the core and improving flexibility. Physicians may recommend non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen to relieve pain and inflammation.

Physical therapy typically involves targeted stretching and strengthening exercises for the lower back, hips and legs. Heat and cold therapy may also help reduce pain and improve circulation. In cases where conservative measures fail, corticosteroid injections may be used to reduce inflammation around the affected nerve.

Surgical intervention is uncommon and is reserved for cases involving significant nerve compression or progressive weakness. Most people recover within a few weeks to months. However, for athletes like James, recovery requires careful management to ensure full strength and performance are restored before returning to play.

Impact on the Lakers' Season

James' temporary absence presents a challenge for the Lakers as they prepare for the new season. The team will rely on Austin Reaves and other key players to carry additional offensive and defensive responsibilities in the early weeks.

Lakers management has not provided details beyond the initial recovery estimate but indicated that they are prioritising the veteran star's long-term health. Analysts note that the situation highlights the increasing need for load management among ageing athletes competing at the highest level.

Despite the setback, team officials remain optimistic that James will make a full recovery and rejoin the roster within the projected timeframe.