Sydney's mixed martial arts community is in mourning after former UFC fighter and coach Suman Mokhtarian, 33, was shot dead in the suburb of Riverstone.

The shooting, shortly after 6pm local time, has stunned Australia's combat sports scene and renewed fears about violence beyond the cage. Police said the attack was 'brazen' and are treating it as a targeted killing. Emergency services were called but were unable to revive Mokhtarian, who died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The killing has reignited concern about the safety of public figures within Australia's growing MMA community. It follows earlier threats to Mokhtarian's life, including a previous shooting attempt and the cancellation of an event over security fears. Authorities are now under pressure to determine who was behind the attack and whether the motive was personal, professional or criminal.

What Happened

Police said Mokhtarian was walking near the corner of Annaluke Street and Riverbrae Avenue when he was shot at close range. Soon after, officers discovered two vehicles, a red Audi and a white van, ablaze on nearby streets, according to ABC News. Investigators believe both were used in the attack and later torched to destroy evidence.

NSW Police Superintendent Jason Joyce confirmed that the incident appeared to be premeditated and said detectives were exploring potential links to organised crime, though no direct motive has yet been confirmed. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, with specialist forensic teams analysing the burnt-out vehicles and surveillance footage.

Previous Threats and Cancelled Events

The shooting follows a series of earlier threats directed at Mokhtarian. In February 2024, he narrowly survived an attempted shooting outside the Australian Top Team gym in Wentworthville when a gunman disguised as a food delivery rider opened fire before fleeing, according to ESPN.

Two months later, police warned organisers of the Dark Matter Fighting Championships of a credible threat to Mokhtarian's safety. The event was subsequently cancelled due to what authorities described as 'serious risks to public safety'.

There has also been speculation about links between the killing and organised crime, partly because Mokhtarian's brother, fellow fighter Ashkan Mokhtarian, has previously faced drug-related charges. However, investigators have not verified any connection between those matters and the Riverstone shooting.

Evidence of Target Attack

Several details point towards deliberate planning. The use of two vehicles later found burned out, the timing of the assault and witness accounts of a gunman fleeing the scene suggest coordination, according to the Daily Telegraph. The earlier shooting attempt and confirmed police intelligence about credible threats reinforce the view that Mokhtarian had been under sustained danger.

While investigators continue to assess motive, police maintain that evidence so far supports the conclusion that the attack was targeted.

Are all these gangs immigrants. Is this what we’ve bought into this country and made them into multi millionaires. Australia is the lucky country. No sympathy from me for these deaths — Gary (@Gary92722426076) October 9, 2025

Drug related. You don't get 4 attempts at taking your life for being an upstanding citizen, heck, even twice is too many times for it to be coincidence. — Frank (@TheCl0wn85) October 9, 2025

anyone who’s in the Australian MMA scene in NSW will tell you that this is no surprise as Suman was heavily gang affiliated — Jye (@thegoldenboyaus) October 8, 2025

This guy is very well known here in my community in Sydney. He was a very good guy. May god rest his soul — Ricardo de Lima (@GSXRmuj) October 8, 2025

Wasn’t that event he was at cancelled for a threat, what are you doing dude yk people are after you HIDE BRO — Nathan Robbins (@WarlockOblong) October 8, 2025

Reaction in the MMA community

The incident has shocked Australia's martial arts community. Fighters, coaches and gym owners have voiced concern about the apparent escalation of violence and the vulnerability of athletes in public. Some have called for stronger security at gyms and events, as well as better safeguarding measures for fighters who may attract unwanted attention.

The Combat Sports Authority of New South Wales, which previously intervened to cancel at-risk competitions, is expected to review its safety protocols. Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.