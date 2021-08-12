Italian club AS Roma could help Arsenal complete their fourth signing of the summer by making a move for Alexander Lacazette. The Serie A outfit are locked in a battle with the Gunners to sign Tammy Abraham, but could move for the Frenchman if the Chelsea forward refuses to join the Italians.

Abraham is Roma manager Jose Mourinho's priority target as he looks for a replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is on his way to replace Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan. The Blues are ready to part ways with the England international, who has been deemed surplus to requirements after they acquired Lukaku from Inter in a £98 million deal earlier this week.

The Roman club have already agreed a fee with Chelsea for Abraham. The deal is expected to be an initial loan for €5 million with an obligation to make it permanent next summer for a further €35 million (£29.6m). However, the Blues forward is not keen on moving to Italy and prefers to remain in England.

Arsenal are in the hunt for a striker and are interested in signing Abraham this summer. There are two things that are standing in the north London club's way - the first is Chelsea's reluctance to strengthen a rival and the second, is Arsenal's inability to offload one of their forwards - Lacazette or Eddie Nketiah.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Roma could provide a helping hand as they are also looking at the former France international as an option to replace Dzeko. Lacazette is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal and has not been offered an extension. The Gunners are ready to listen to offers for the forward this summer.

Mourinho is open to the idea of signing Lacazette if Abraham is unavailable and he could prove a cheaper option in terms of transfer fee for the Italian club. He is likely to command a fee in the region of £20 million, but could want more wages than the English forward.

Roma want to sign a striker as a priority and Pinto's arrival in London will see him hold talks with every option that is available. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will not want to lose Lacazette on the eve of the new Premier League campaign, but any deal is likely to happen after the Gunners' Friday night encounter against Brentford.