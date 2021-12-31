It has been just six months since Romelu Lukaku forced Inter Milan to accept a club-record £97.5 million offer from Chelsea after stating that he had unfulfilled business at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker has now revealed that he is "not happy" with his situation at Chelsea, while also apologising to Inter fans about forcing a move.

Lukaku ended his two-year spell with the Italian side this summer after helping the club to the Serie A title. He was also their top scorer with 24 league goals. The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea a decade after first signing with the Premier League giants, despite failing to make an impact during his initial spell with the club.

The Belgium international was expected to spearhead Thomas Tuchel's team, and help them challenge Pep Guardiola's dominant Manchester City side for the domestic title. Lukaku started with a bang, scoring three goals in his first three games, but has since managed just two goals in his last 10 appearances in the Premier League.

Lukaku was hampered by an ankle strain that forced him to miss a few games, and then contracted Covid-19, which led to further absences. Tuchel has been reluctant to use the Belgian marksman since his return, with the forward completing the full 90 minutes just once in Chelsea's last 13 games.

"Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal," Lukaku said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up."

Lukaku also spoke about his regrets at the way he left Inter after becoming a fan favourite since joining from Manchester United in 2019. The Belgian forward is keen to play for the Serie A giants again, and hopes to do it when he is playing at a good level and can help them win "more trophies."

"I don't think any of it should have happened the way it did. The way I left Inter and the way I communicated with the Inter fans," Lukaku added. "I always said that I love Inter and I'll play for them again. I really hope so. I fell in love with Italy."

"I want to really apologise to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I should have spoken to you guys first, especially after everything you did for me, for my family, my mum, my son. I'll never forget that.

"I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies."