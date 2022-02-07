Cristiano Ronaldo is the head of an ever-growing family. Now that he's just turned 37, the Manchester United forward has been provided with a new means to transport his brood. Partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the Portuguese star with a brand new Cadillac Escalade SUV, which he is already enjoying with their children.

The new car, which is estimated to be worth over US$100,000 (£74,000) featured in Georgina's Instagram account. She shared a video which shows the footballer sitting in the driver's seat and trying it on for size. He looked pleased to receive the gift, and proceeded to give his pregnant partner a peck on the lips and a tight hug.

The couple's three youngest children could also be seen in the video trying out the entertainment system, and they appeared to be ready to go on family trips together.

Ronaldo turned 37 on Saturday, and the vehicle reveal was part of the celebration. He also posted a photo of himself and Georgina posing in front of a strawberry cake formed to spell "CR7."

The 4x4 Escalade is big enough to hold Ronaldo's large family, and boasts a total length of 5.5 meters with up to 420 horsepower. At the moment, the couple share four children, Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and Alana Martina, 4.

However, the new SUV will need to be upgraded very soon if they all want to travel together once the twins are born. Late last year, the happy couple revealed that they are expecting another pair of twins. In that case, with child seats included, the Escalade will no longer be able to accommodate all of them.

Finding transportation won't be difficult for the Ronaldo family however, as they already have a fleet of other vehicles. Apart from more sensible family cars, Ronaldo also owns a number of high-end luxury sports cars, which he still enjoys driving alone or with his partner. On top of that, Ronaldo is also the proud owner of a private jet and a yacht.