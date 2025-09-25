One of the most controversial takes in football for the past many years has been that Wayne Rooney hates Cristiano Ronaldo. But now finally, Rooney has come out to insist that he does not hate Ronaldo, and has also revealed why he leans towards Lionel Messi in the age old GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi.

Does Rooney Hate Ronaldo?

This contentious question was finally brought to a close in a recent interview on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Rooney confronted the persistent rumours that he harbours some long lasting animosity toward Ronaldo. He stated plainly:

'People think I hate him. I love him. I think he's an absolute genius and what he's doing is incredible. I love Cristiano and playing with him. I don't think people realise actually how close me and him were.'

Rooney further said that the misconception stems from his past comments favouring Messi as the better player. He explained that saying,

'I think just because I've said that I think Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano.'

This claim according to Rooney has often been misconstrued as a personal attack on Ronaldo, even though it was simply a matter of preference of who he thinks is a better player overall. By acknowledging the closeness they once shared, he also sought to humanise their relationship beyond media narratives that are trying to be controversial.There is clear respect that existed between the two during their Manchester United years it seems as an implication of his words. He added,

'Ronaldo's a killer and people think because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don't like him or speak down on him.'

What Does Rooney Think Of Ronaldo?

One thing is clear that he prefers Messi, but Rooney also makes it clear that his respect for Ronaldo is genuine and unwavering unlike what many fans think. He said,

'Cristiano is an absolute genius in what he's doing; he's just turned 40, and what he's doing is incredible. I take my hat off to him. I couldn't speak a bad word about him.'

Rooney's comments also bring forward Ronaldo's resilience and consistency, especially in the latter stages of his career that many fans also praise. As of now, Ronaldo's ongoing goal-scoring form in Saudi Arabia is evidence that the Portuguese forward continues to defy expectations for his age and proves why he belongs in the GOAT debate in football.

Additionally, according to sources, Rooney praised Ronaldo's mindset. He referred to Ronaldo's relentless determination and how his teammates had to adapt to his standards, underlining the kind of mentality he respects out of Ronaldo. Rooney said,

'Not once did I think I needed to sacrifice. Yeah, it did look like that and felt like that at times, but I wanted to win, I wanted to win the Premier League, the Champions,' he also added, 'Cristiano Ronaldo has got something in his brain which I don't think anyone has got. He's got this mindset and mentality, which is way beyond anything I've seen in football.' He further explained, 'My mindset and mentality are not to that level, but it's at a level where I want to win. I never cared about Ballons d'Or or any individual trophies. For me, that's nothing, couldn't care less. I wanted to win with you (Rio), with teammates. Of course, Cristiano wanted to win all that with the team, but he had that selfish mentality where he wanted everything. I didn't have that.'

Why Rooney Chooses Messi Over Ronaldo

Despite his clear respect for Ronaldo, Rooney has repeatedly backed Messi as his pick for the better player, settling the GOAT debate in his own way. But he insists it is a stylistic preference, not a dismissal of Ronaldo's greatness. Rooney explained,

'I absolutely love Messi, love watching him play and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played and taking players on and whatever.'

Rooney also acknowledged the absurdity of expecting one person to definitively choose between two legendary icons. While fans would love for him to give a strong choice in the GOAT debate, he views it differently and says,