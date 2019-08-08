The only thing worse than missing your ride is being stranded at the port and watching the cruise sail away, while a crewman onboard mock you goodbye with a giant fake hand.

The viral footage of a Royal Caribbean ship member waving a giant goodbye to a couple left standing on the dock has left viewers in splits. The ship 'Freedom of the Seas' was setting sail from St Maarten. A giant fake hand has 'bye' written on it. Since the crew member was standing on the bridge at the time of departure, it suggests that he might be a senior member of the crew.

There was another ship docked in the port and it might be that he was waving at them at the time of departure. A spokeswoman of Royal Caribbean said, as reported by The Sun, "We regret the inconvenience our guests experienced due to the late return to the pier. Guests are encouraged to be back by all-aboard time". She insisted that the crewman was waving at the other ship present there.

The person who recorded the footage can be heard saying in the video, "They missed it!"

