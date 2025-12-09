A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Royal Caribbean following the death of a 35-year-old passenger during a family cruise in December 2024. The civil claim alleges that Michael Virgil was served at least 33 alcoholic drinks before being physically restrained by ship security. A post-mortem examination later ruled his death a homicide, citing restraint-related asphyxia as the primary cause.

Virgil had boarded the Navigator of the Seas with his fiancée and their young son for a short voyage from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges serious failures in alcohol service monitoring, passenger welfare and emergency response. Royal Caribbean has said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Details of the Claim

According to the court filing, Virgil and his family were directed to wait at a bar with live music while their cabin was being prepared shortly after boarding. His fiancée briefly left the bar with their son to check on the room assignment, while Virgil remained behind.

The complaint alleges that during this time, Virgil was served at least 33 alcoholic beverages by Royal Caribbean staff. His family's legal representatives argue that such a level of service breached responsible serving standards and constituted negligence.

Later the same day, Virgil is said to have become disoriented while attempting to locate his cabin. The lawsuit states that multiple crew members restrained him after he showed signs of distress, forcing him to the floor and applying pressure to his torso.

It is further alleged that Virgil was administered the sedative haloperidol and exposed to pepper spray while still restrained. He subsequently lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead despite attempts at medical intervention. These allegations remain contested and will be examined as part of court proceedings.

Medical Examiner's Findings

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide. The official cause of death was recorded as mechanical asphyxia due to restraint, with contributing factors listed as ethanol intoxication, obesity and an enlarged heart. The report stated that alcohol intoxication significantly reduced his body's tolerance during the restraint.

Virgil's body remained on board in refrigerated storage until the ship returned to Los Angeles on 16 December 2024.

Legal Action and Damages Sought

Virgil's estate is pursuing damages under the United States Death on the High Seas Act. The claim seeks compensation for financial loss, funeral and medical expenses, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also states that Virgil's young son, who is autistic, has been deeply affected by the circumstances of his father's death.

The family's attorney, Kevin Haynes of Kherkher Garcia, told Fox News Digital that the cruise operator failed in its duty of care to passengers. He alleged that the combination of excessive alcohol service and the force used during the restraint reflected serious failures in staff training, supervision and emergency response.

Wider Implications

The lawsuit seeks not only damages for Virgil's family but also wider scrutiny of how cruise operators manage alcohol consumption, handle intoxicated passengers and train security staff for medical and behavioural emergencies.

The case has drawn international attention due to its focus on both alcohol service practices and the physical restraint of passengers at sea. For regulators, operators and passengers alike, the proceedings raise renewed questions about safety standards, medical response and the limits of force in maritime security operations.