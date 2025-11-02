KEY POINTS Dulcie White, 66, fell overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in October 2024 and was never found.

White's daughter says her mother bought an unlimited alcohol package and 'did overdo it'.

The complaint claims crew ignored warning signs and failed to stop serving her alcohol.

A New York family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Royal Caribbean, alleging that a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise was overserved alcohol before her fatal plunge last year.

Dulcie White, from Westmoreland, New York, fell from the fourteenth-floor balcony of the Allure of the Seas on 22 October 2024 while the ship was sailing more than 17 miles off Nassau in the Bahamas. Despite search efforts, her body was never recovered.

While authorities in the Bahamas initially suggested that White jumped, her family insists the fall was accidental and preventable. They claimed crew members continued to serve her drinks despite clear signs of intoxication.

Allegations of Excessive Serving

The wrongful death suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, accuses Royal Caribbean of 'continually' serving White 'at least seven alcoholic beverages' over a six-hour period during the 'In My Cruise Era' voyage — a fan-organised Taylor Swift cruise not affiliated with the singer.

White's daughter, Megan Klewin, who was travelling with her mother, told CBS Miami that White had purchased an 'unlimited alcoholic beverages' package and may have been trying to 'get her money's worth'.

'She was completely intoxicated in a way I haven't seen before,' Klewin said. 'It saddens me that that's my last memory of her.'

The lawsuit alleges that crew members ignored White's 'slurred speech, glassy eyes and difficulty standing up', and did not intervene or cut her off even when it was clear she was severely impaired.

Final Moments on Balcony

According to the complaint, another passenger helped escort White back to her cabin after noticing her condition. Klewin recounted seeing her mother step onto the cabin balcony moments later.

'I assumed that what she was doing was going to check her suitcase,' she said, explaining that they stored luggage outside to create more space inside.

'I wasn't looking and the next chance that I did look up, I saw her back. She was seated on the edge of the balcony like she had climbed up. She was seated and then fell over before I could get to her.'

Klewin claims she screamed for help, but the ship did not turn around or deploy adequate search operations. The lawsuit accuses Royal Caribbean of negligent search-and-rescue procedures and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Cruise Line Response

Royal Caribbean has maintained that its team acted immediately after the incident. A spokesperson previously told TMZ: 'Our crew immediately launched a search-and-rescue effort', adding that the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defence Force joined the operation. Search efforts were suspended the following afternoon.

The cruise line has not commented directly on the new lawsuit but has historically said it complies with maritime safety protocols.

Calls for Industry Reform

The family's attorney, Spencer Aronfeld, argues that the case highlights broader issues with unlimited alcohol packages at sea.

'Royal Caribbean didn't just sell drinks, it sold danger,' Aronfeld said. 'This isn't an accident; it's an industry pattern. We're putting the cruise lines on notice: The days of profiting from over-service while passengers die at sea are over.'

Klewin echoed concerns about staff incentives, saying: 'I feel the overconsumption of alcohol and the over-service of alcohol was the cause of this. These crew members are incentivized to continue to serve them because that's how they make their tips.'

Approximately 400 passengers had registered for the themed sailing, which included karaoke, dance parties, and friendship-bracelet-trading sessions inspired by Swift's fandom.

The voyage departed Miami for a four-night trip to the Bahamas.

The case adds to wider scrutiny over cruise line safety practices and alcohol policies, as well as the adequacy of overboard detection and rescue protocols.