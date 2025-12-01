The death of 18-year-old Florida cheerleader Anna Kepner, who was found dead in a cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon on 8 November, continues to raise difficult questions for her family, investigators, and legal observers.

Although her death has been ruled a homicide by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner, no charges have been filed, and authorities have released limited information about the circumstances leading to the teenager's final moments.

The Family Waits for Answers

Anna's aunt, Krystal Wright, told the media the family remains 'in turmoil' as they wait for developments. Wright stated that the family believes Anna 'fought for her life' aboard the cruise ship and emphasised that despite the teen's 16-year-old stepbrother being named a suspect, no arrest has been made. She expressed their frustration directly, 'We don't understand why, if the boy is a suspect, he has not been charged yet. What's happening there?'

Reports also indicate that the stepbrother told Anna's grandparents he did not remember what happened inside the stateroom. He had reportedly been the only person seen entering and exiting the cabin before Anna's body was found. The grandparents also stated there had been indications of a troubling fixation the boy allegedly had toward Anna, according to reports.

Legal Insight Into Why No Charges Have Been Filed

Orlando-based trial attorney Mark NeJame spoke with Fox 35 Orlando about the legal uncertainties surrounding the investigation. NeJame explained that mechanical asphyxiation covers several potential causes, and without detailed findings, such as the presence or absence of defensive wounds, law enforcement is understandably cautious.

He emphasised that cases like these often depend on circumstantial evidence, especially when two people share a small space, which makes DNA interpretation more complex. NeJame said investigators appear to be working deliberately to ensure the case is 'airtight,' noting that the 16-year-old stepbrother is not in custody but is 'under watch.'

NeJame also raised questions that observers have echoed: why an 18-year-old young woman and a 16-year-old boy were assigned to share a cabin, and what family members may have known about previous concerns. He stressed that while civil disputes or allegations may emerge, criminal charges against adults related to rooming arrangements would be unlikely.

Accounts From Those Close to Anna

According to reports, Anna's former boyfriend, Joshua Tew, said he shared with the FBI what Anna's younger brother had allegedly told him. The younger brother claimed he was prevented from entering the cabin and later heard yelling described as aggressive. Joshua also stated that months earlier, during a FaceTime call, he witnessed the stepbrother enter Anna's room and attempt to get on top of her. Joshua said Anna had fallen asleep on the call at the time.

Officials have said there were no signs of sexual assault, and early reports did not detect drugs or alcohol as contributing factors. The full autopsy and toxicology results have not yet been released. However, the cause of death was reported as Anna likely died from mechanical asphyxiation, though this term encompasses several possibilities, including strangulation, compression, or obstruction of breathing pathways.

What the Upcoming Court Hearing May Reveal

According to recent reports, a judge has denied a request to block media access or restrict discussion of the case, meaning previously undisclosed information could surface during the 5 December custody hearing between Anna's stepmother and her ex-husband.

NeJame stated this hearing may reveal what law enforcement has shared with the family, as participants will be under oath and required to answer questions.

He noted that the autopsy findings, particularly whether there were signs of compression, strangulation, or obstruction, will be central to understanding the manner of death with greater clarity. He emphasised that the publicly released information is 'very vague,' leaving major gaps that the hearing may begin to fill.