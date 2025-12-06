Anna Kepner's tragic passing aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship remained unsolved as no arrest related to her case has been made yet. The 18-year-old cheerleader was found lifeless in a cabin she shared with her 16-year-old stepbrother and 14-year-old half-brother last month. Police declared her death a homicide.

The medical examiner said Anna Kepner died by 'mechanical asphyxiation,' and now the criminal investigation is ongoing. At the centre of the probe is her stepbrother who is the main suspect due to the circumstances that point to him.

Family Takes Safety Measures By Sending Anna's Stepbrother Away

Anna Kepner's stepbrother is under intense scrutiny by investigators. In response to the criminal probe, the teenager was removed from the family home after returning from their cruise trip. The mother of the boy, Shauntel Kepner, decided to send him away to an undisclosed location known only to the family and the authorities.

Her lawyer explained that Shauntel and her husband, Christopher Kepner, relocated the teenager for the purpose of 'removing any risk of any danger to any of the other children in the home.' He was sent to live with a relative.

Emergency Child Custody Dispute After the Teen's Ejection from Home

Shauntel appeared in court in response to an emergency custody motion filed by her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson, following the discovery of Anna, who was found asphyxiated under the bed in a cabin room she shared with his son.

With the motion, Hudson is seeking more parenting time and custody of the 9-year-old daughter he shares with Shauntel. He argued that the ongoing homicide investigation is putting their younger child at risk.

Moreover, in his court filings, Hudson made serious accusations against his ex-wife. He alleged that Shauntel 'failed to properly supervise' their 16-year-old son, and specifically questioned why she allowed the teenager to share a room with his stepsister. Hudson further testified that his minor children did not have his permission to go on an out-of-country cruise.

Is the Mother Implying Guilt for Her Son?

Shauntel Kepner contradicted some of her former husband's allegations. She testified that Anna and her two sons were assigned to the same room because they shared an exceptionally close bond.

To prove her point, she explained that the trio are 'like best friends', adding that it was actually the three kids who requested to share the stateroom while she and her husband were in a separate cabin located across the hallway.

At any rate, the move to send away her 16-year-old son to live with a relative raised some questions. While she cited safety concerns for the other children as the reason for the relocation, her action is now widely interpreted as indicating she views her own son as a potential threat.

Meanwhile, court testimony indicated that criminal charges are expected in the case shortly, but the jurisdiction remains unclear, with prosecutors needing to determine whether state or federal authorities will handle the evidence gathered by the FBI. With the case moving forward, many anticipate that justice for Anna Kepner will be served in the very near future.