Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, were married in 1986 and divorced in 1996. Despite their separation, they have maintained a close relationship, co-parenting their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The couple has occasionally appeared together at royal events, including public holidays and memorial services.

What Is the 'Snub' About?

King Charles III has reportedly instructed that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not attend the royal family's Christmas celebrations this year. Sources close to the monarch indicate that he desires the couple to remain 'invisible' at future events, reflecting growing concerns over their public image.

The decision follows renewed scrutiny over their past connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, the move is also intended to protect the reputation of the monarchy and maintain public trust ahead of upcoming public engagements.

This is seen as a rare and deliberate distancing from former close members of the extended royal family, highlighting the monarchy's heightened focus on ethical standards and public perception.

Why the Exclusion Now?

The exclusion follows the emergence of a 2011 email in which Sarah Ferguson called Jeffrey Epstein a 'supreme friend' and apologised for distancing herself from him. Her spokesperson said the email was sent under duress after threats from Epstein.

Despite this, several charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, Julia's House, and Prevent Breast Cancer, have cut ties with Ferguson. The controversy has reignited media scrutiny, prompting royal aides to reconsider her presence at high-profile events.

Prince Andrew remains under scrutiny for his Epstein ties, including claims linking him to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, limiting his royal engagements and continuing to attract intense media attention.

What Has Been the Reaction?

The royal family's decision has garnered significant media attention. Public reaction has been mixed, with some expressing support for the monarch's efforts to distance the family from controversy, while others question the timing and fairness of the decision.

Charities that have cut ties with Ferguson cited the need to maintain their reputations and uphold ethical standards. The Duchess has expressed regret over her past association with Epstein and emphasised her support for his victims. She has also stated that the email was sent as a strategic attempt to defuse legal threats, asserting that she had no intent to support Epstein's activities.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ferguson's exclusion from the royal Christmas celebrations is part of a broader effort by King Charles III to modernise the monarchy and distance it from past scandals.

This move aligns with previous actions taken to address controversies involving other members of the royal family. While the decision has been met with criticism from some quarters, it underscores the monarchy's commitment to maintaining its public image and ethical standards.

How Is This Part of a Larger Trend?

The exclusion of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reflects a broader effort by King Charles III to modernise the monarchy and distance it from past scandals. This move aligns with previous actions taken to address controversies involving other members of the royal family.

While the decision has been met with criticism from some quarters, it underscores the monarchy's commitment to maintaining its public image and ethical standards.