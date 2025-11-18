Freddie Mercury has been immortalised in metal as the Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin celebrating the Queen frontman's legacy. Released to coincide with the 40th anniversary of his iconic Live Aid performance and his first solo album Mr Bad Guy, the coin places Mercury alongside Britain's most influential cultural figures in the Mint's Music Legends series.

Design and Symbolism

The coin captures Mercury mid-performance, complete with his autograph and a musical stave encircling the edge to represent his extraordinary four-octave range. A studded armband etched into the perimeter pays tribute to the outfit he wore at Wembley Stadium in 1985, when Queen delivered what has been hailed as one of the greatest live shows in history.

Mercury's sister, Kashmira Bulsara, struck the first coin at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant. She described the moment as emotional and proud, noting that her brother would have been delighted by the honour. She said the design perfectly captured his passion and the joy he brought to millions.

Variations and Philanthropy

The coin is available in several versions, ranging from standard uncirculated editions to gold and silver proofs, with prices ranging from £18.50 to £9,350. A special gold proof coin will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the AIDS charity founded in Mercury's memory. The trust will auction the piece to continue supporting those affected by HIV and AIDS, extending Mercury's philanthropic legacy.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint, emphasised that Mercury was more than a musician, describing him as a force of nature whose influence continues to inspire generations. She highlighted the level of detail in the design, from his signature to the musical stave, as evidence of the Mint's commitment to capturing his energy.

Legacy and Recognition

Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar in 1946, Mercury rose to global fame after forming Queen in 1970 with Brian May and Roger Taylor. He wrote many of the band's defining hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, and Don't Stop Me Now. Known for his theatrical stage presence, he also pursued a solo career before he died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia, a complication of AIDS.

Mercury's legacy has been recognised posthumously through inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame. The coin adds a new dimension to his commemoration, placing him within Britain's cultural pantheon alongside other legends honoured by the Mint.

Live Aid Connection

The release coincides with the 40th anniversary of Queen's celebrated Live Aid performance. In front of 72,000 people, Mercury led the crowd through a set that included Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, and We Are the Champions. His improvised call-and-response chant, later dubbed 'The Note Heard Round the World', cemented his reputation as one of the greatest live performers.

Event organiser Bob Geldof later remarked that Queen were the best band of the day, praising their ability to understand the concert's global purpose and deliver hit after hit. The coin's design, echoing Mercury's Live Aid outfit, ensures that this defining moment remains central to his commemoration.

The Freddie Mercury coin is now available from the Royal Mint, joining the Music Legends series that celebrates Britain's most influential artists. For fans, collectors and historians, it represents not only a tribute to Mercury's artistry but also a reminder of his enduring impact on music and culture.