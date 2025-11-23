A documentary, 'The Age of Disclosure', argues that alleged encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena have been processed within classified defence programmes rather than dismissed as fantasy.

The documentary features testimony from former military and intelligence officials who say such incidents have been recorded, studied and filed under restricted national security systems. It also suggests that the handling of reports has limited what elected representatives and the public have been allowed to know.

The film arrives amid increasing political interest in unexplained aerial sightings in the United States, where recent hearings and document releases have led to renewed scrutiny of defence secrecy. 'The Age of Disclosure' was first screened in March and became available on Amazon Prime on 21 November 2025, positioning itself within a growing debate about transparency in government and military reporting on unidentified technology.

Producers of the documentary maintain that the core question is not whether such sightings have occurred, but the extent to which they have been documented without wider disclosure. They argue that long-term classification has shaped public understanding of the subject while raising ongoing questions about oversight and policy accountability.

Official Testimonies

One of the most prominent contributors is Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon official previously associated with the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. According to the film, Elizondo asserts that there has been a consistent effort within the Department of Defense to limit public access to information surrounding unidentified aerial incidents. He claims that certain programmes have been compartmentalised at levels that restrict all but a small number of authorised personnel from reviewing documents, data or technical findings.

Another figure featured in the documentary, Jay Stratton, is described as having held senior roles in official investigations. Stratton is presented as stating that he reviewed multiple reports involving unidentified craft and unexplained technologies. The film frames his testimony as indicative of structured internal documentation rather than isolated accounts or speculation.

Historical Claims

The documentary traces elements of its narrative to 1947, a date frequently cited in early accounts of modern UFO reporting. It suggests that several major powers, including the United States, Russia and China, have conducted efforts to collect information on unidentified materials and technology. Some contributors claim that recovered objects and biological samples have been held in secured facilities for examination and technical analysis. These claims cannot be independently verified but form a central part of the film's argument.

Another recurring theme concerns alleged proximity of unidentified objects to nuclear installations. Former military personnel describe incidents in which sightings were logged near missile silos and related infrastructure. Analysts interviewed in the documentary suggest that, if accurate, such reports could have implications for national defence policy and strategic planning, according to The Washington Post.

Criticism and Scientific Caution

While the film presents testimonies from senior former officials, scientific commentators and sceptics note that it does not provide independently verified physical evidence. Reviewers have observed that although the documentary includes contributors with knowledge of defence structures, much of its narrative relies on personal accounts rather than material accessible for public examination.

'The Age of Disclosure' positions itself as part of a wider call for greater openness on unidentified aerial reports. Whether it leads to further parliamentary or governmental action remains uncertain, but it reflects a continuing public debate about how much information has been classified over decades and how much may eventually be released.